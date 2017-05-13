Steve Harvey may not be used to being the butt of the joke, but that's what's happened days after his shocking memo to staff got leaked and sent the Internet into a tizzy. Jerry O'Connell, comedian Jerry Minor and the warped minds at Funny or Die have teamed up to spoof the now-infamous staff memo—and it's pretty damn funny.

In the Internet sketch, Minor plays the daytime talk show host who wants nothing other than some "me-time" to "relax," but gets visited by increasingly annoying and aggravating visitors (mostly O'Connell).

O'Connell may not have gotten the gig at Live! With Kelly this week, but at least he's still got his sense of humor...