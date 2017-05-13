Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Dream Kardashian While on Daddy Duty

He's her Dream girl!
Rob Kardashian was all about his little lady, daughter Dream Kardashian, when he posted a smiling photo of his daughter this morning.
Along with the too-cute picture, the doting dad wrote, "Morning World." Last night, the reclusive reality star also posted another precious pic of the six-month-old, which seems like he's on daddy duty right now, caring for his wee one while mommy's away.
The photo comes one day after Dream's mama, Blac Chyna, hit up a wedding and basically upstaged the bride with her oh-so-revealing dress on Friday.
Wearing a va-va-voom dress, Chyna served as one sexy maid of honor when she attended the wedding of her pal Kendra, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Making her Maid of Honor speech as only Chyna can, she said to the wedding guests, "Kendra, you've always been there for me and you've always been there for my sissy and I am really excited to be here and share this moment with you." She continued, "Through the years we've gone up and down...but you've always been there for me. You're just so bomb. I love you."
As per usual, Rob's been doing his best to keep everyone on their toes with his social media posts. On Thursday, he posted a slew of posts to his on-again, off-again lady love on her 29th birthday, referring to her as "pretty mama" in one Instagram. However, Rob was M.I.A. at her birthday bash on Wednesday night.
Those two love to keep us guessing!