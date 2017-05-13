Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Dream Kardashian While on Daddy Duty

He's her Dream girl!

Rob Kardashian was all about his little lady, daughter Dream Kardashian, when he posted a smiling photo of his daughter this morning.

Along with the too-cute picture, the doting dad wrote, "Morning World." Last night, the reclusive reality star also posted another precious pic of the six-month-old, which seems like he's on daddy duty right now, caring for his wee one while mommy's away.

The photo comes one day after Dream's mama, Blac Chyna, hit up a wedding and basically upstaged the bride with her oh-so-revealing dress on Friday.

Wearing a va-va-voom dress, Chyna served as one sexy maid of honor when she attended the wedding of her pal Kendra, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas.