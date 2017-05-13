Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In a long series of very revealing tweets, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart confessed to the world earlier today that she struggles with depression and that getting cast in the CW show a year ago "saved" her during her worst bout for Mental Health Awareness Month.
The 20-year-old actress, who plays Betty on the show, began, "Exactly one year ago today, we found out that Riverdale was getting picked up for an entire season. I remember how I felt when I found out..."
She went on, "I cried tears of joy. In that moment I became a working actress with a steady job. Something I had been working towards for 7 years...And now here we are, gearing up to film season 2. And I could not be more grateful."
"Riverdale came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end it completely saved me," Reinhart added. "Since it's mental health awareness month, I figured it would be good to share that. I worked my ass off to make a living out of what I love."
The actress went on to explain that her depression did not stop simply because she was cast on a television show. "When I'm feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I've come. And how I didn't let my depression consume me."
Like many young stars who have battled with depression, addiction or any mental health problems, Reinhart hopes to inspire others: "To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless... do not f--king give up on yourself. You're all you've got. And you deserve the world."
The Ohio native also made sure to remind people that they only have one life to live: "Your mental health should be your priority. Don't forget that. This is your life...and you've only got one. So don't waste it by being sad."
She also went on to remind people they have strength inside them that they don't realize. "You will get through whatever you're going through now. And you'll be so much stronger at the end of it. You're stronger than you know."
And finally, the star wrote, "I guess that ends my little rant. But I felt the need to put some love out into the world today. I encourage you to do the same."
With stars Demi Lovato, who has battled alcohol and drug addiction along with bipolar disorder, and Lady Gaga, who suffers from PTSD, coming forward to talk about their own mental health issues, and the popularity of the controversial season one of 13 Reasons Why, mental health is a hot topic in Hollywood these days. It's no wonder that more and more celebs are coming forward to discuss their own struggles, hoping to light the dark path for others and erase the stigma from mental health issues...