Will Paula Abdul appear on the new American Idol? It's unclear, and she is also booked solid for the next few months.

ABC announced this week it is reviving the singing competition reality show but did not reveal the judges or host. Abdul served as a judge on American Idol for the first eight seasons, along with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, during its original run on Fox. The series ended in 2015 after 15 seasons.

"Idol was and still is one of the most life changing experiences for me," Abdul told E! News exclusively. "I'm so beyond proud to have been there since the inception of it. I think ABC is a great home for Idol. I'm excited for Idol. All the way around—ABC, Disney, and the record label it's a great home for Idol. I'm forever a fan. I'm just finding out the same way as everyone else and it's very exciting."