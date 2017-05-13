Miley Cyrus knows everything happens for a reason.
The "Malibu" songstress stopped by SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood, where she opened up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and how it's evolved since their 2013 breakup. When asked to look back on that period of her life, Cyrus said she always figured a reconciliation was possible.
"I think, know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason," the 24-year-old pop star shared. "I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path."
After ending their year-long engagement, the couple spent the next couple of years apart before officially rekindling last year.
REX/Shutterstock
Miley continued, "People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."
Referencing her own life, Cyrus said, "I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. I'm really solid and he gets to be really solid. Together we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole."
And speaking of other major lifestyle changes, Miley also dished on her sobriety and the positive impact quitting weed has had on her career.
"I've got a lot of energy. I've always had a lot of energy," she said. "I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect the way I want things to look or the video."
After all, she's just being Miley.