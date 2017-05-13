Miley Cyrus knows everything happens for a reason.

The "Malibu" songstress stopped by SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood, where she opened up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and how it's evolved since their 2013 breakup. When asked to look back on that period of her life, Cyrus said she always figured a reconciliation was possible.

"I think, know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason," the 24-year-old pop star shared. "I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path."

After ending their year-long engagement, the couple spent the next couple of years apart before officially rekindling last year.