Russell Wilson Criticized Over His Mother's Day Tribute to Ciara

Russell Wilson drew some criticism Saturday over a note he penned to wife Ciara just before Mother's Day and two weeks after she gave birth to his first child and their first baby together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

The NFL star posted on Instagram a photo of the two at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, which she had shared on her own page a year ago, writing, "Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara."

Ciara shares a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex and rapper Future. The child will turn 3 next week.

The singer's ex has not commented on Russell's post. However, some fans appeared to speak on his behalf and alert him to the message.