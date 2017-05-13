Taylor Swift may be hiding from the public eye, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten about her Swifties.
The under-the-radar pop star popped her head out to make a fan's day. Earlier today, a super fan named Ashley Silvers, who has seen the "Trouble" singer eight times, took to Twitter this morning to post a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers and a handwritten card from the singer for her college graduation from the University of Central Florida.
E! News has learned that the flowers and card are from the Grammy-winning songstress.
Along with the photos of the thoughtful gift, the graduate wrote, "I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13."
Later in the day, the T-Swizz fan also posted a snap on her Instagram of the flowers and note, along with the caption, "Real life is a funny thing. Thank you @taylorswift for the gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories. Love you!!!"
The 27-year-old singer, who has been laying low after some seriously bad press in 2016, starting off, "Ashley, Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th…that’s my kinda party."
She also included a drawing of the New York skyline and a stick figure of Ashley.
She then sang her praises, "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me."
The card ended with, "Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor."
We caught up with Silvers and she told E! News that she has a theory on how Swift learned about her graduation: "I sent an email to her site and mailed the invitations to her headquarters in Nashville! It was basically the party invitation and a letter explaining why I was inviting her and what she means to me." Silvers continued, "She just got my fan mail at the right time and life has a funny way of working I guess!"
She added, "I feel very lucky and I can't wait to share more moments with her! Thank you Taylor for showing me that you see us and appreciate us just as much as we do you. Love you!"