Taylor Swift may be hiding from the public eye, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten about her Swifties.

The under-the-radar pop star popped her head out to make a fan's day. Earlier today, a super fan named Ashley Silvers, who has seen the "Trouble" singer eight times, took to Twitter this morning to post a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers and a handwritten card from the singer for her college graduation from the University of Central Florida.

E! News has learned that the flowers and card are from the Grammy-winning songstress.

Along with the photos of the thoughtful gift, the graduate wrote, "I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13."