Snooki Responds to Mommy Shamers: "I'm a Damn Good Mom"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has had it up to here with the Mommy shamers.

The party-loving Jersey Shore alum and mother of son Lorenzo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 2, took to Instagram Saturday to fire back at people who criticized her parenting, a day before Mother's Day.

"So proud of my little girl! ♥," she wrote, alongside a photo of her carrying her little girl inside a gymnasium, where the child had taken part in a kids' dance recital.

"(Instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don't need assholes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I'm a damn good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.)," Snooki continued.