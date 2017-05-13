Again, Paul is not dead...because dead men tell no tales.

And Paul McCartney will, because the former Beatles musician and '60s rock icon will join Johnny Depp and the rest of the cast in the newest Pirates of the Caribbean sequel. Deadline had reported news of his casting last year.

On Saturday, the 74-year-old singer-songwriter shared a poster for his character in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth movie in the series, on his Instagram page.

"#PiratesLife #PaulMcCartney," he wrote alongside the photo, which shows him dressed as a bearded pirate holding some cards. The picture was also posted on Disney's Instagram page.

A cast list shows McCartney is playing a pirate jail guard in the film.