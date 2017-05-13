Kate Middleton showcased a favorite closet staple Saturday while attending a tea party to honor 850 children of men and women who had died serving in the British military.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a $460 winter white long sleeve, knee-length, lace jersey See by Chloé dress with a ruffled collar at the Party at the Palace event, which took place on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Kate had previously worn the outfit last September during a family trip to Canada, also at a party for the children of military families. The visit marked her and husband Prince William's first official tour with both of their kids, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2.