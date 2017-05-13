Kate Middleton showcased a favorite closet staple Saturday while attending a tea party to honor 850 children of men and women who had died serving in the British military.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a $460 winter white long sleeve, knee-length, lace jersey See by Chloé dress with a ruffled collar at the Party at the Palace event, which took place on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
Kate had previously worn the outfit last September during a family trip to Canada, also at a party for the children of military families. The visit marked her and husband Prince William's first official tour with both of their kids, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
The royal couple appeared together at Saturday's event without their children, but with William's brother Prince Harry. The three were seen chatting and playing with kids and talking photos with them on the lawn. The party included various activities, including cupcake-decorating, plate-spinning and face-painting and water balloon battles.
The Royal Foundation's Full Effect and Coach Core programs also led workshops in beatboxing, breakdancing and sports.
Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
850 children are taking part in a range of activities in the garden at Buckingham Palace - from cake decorating to firing water balloons! pic.twitter.com/kKnUgqy6sE— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2017
'We're here to celebrate you' - Prince Harry made a speech to acknowledge the children coping with the loss of someone very close to them. pic.twitter.com/rbgGKVGVNq— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2017
Royal Air Force paratroopers also dropped in with red, white and blue parachutes.
"We're here to celebrate you," Harry told the crowd.
"Their Royal Highnesses hope that their 'Party at the Palace' helps unite children with other families that have shared similar experiences," Kensington Palace said in a statement posted on Instagram.