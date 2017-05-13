The Kardashian sisters stand with Planned Parenthood.
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visited one of the group's clinics in Los Angeles this week to show support for the medical services provider, which stands to lose federal funding if the Senate approves the House of Representatives' healthcare reform bill.
"My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients," Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and her sisters with workers at the clinic. "They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp."
"Visited @PPLosAngeles yesterday and learned so much," Khloe wrote on her page. "2.5MM rely on PP for care -birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more! #IStandWithPP."
Staunch Republicans oppose federal funding for Planned Parenthood because it offers abortions, which they oppose on religious grounds, even though the money the organization does receive from the government cannot be used for abortions according to federal law. Supporters of the group say cutting its federal funding would prevent about 2.5 million people from being able to obtain basic health services.
The Kardashian sisters rarely express their political opinions. However, Kim was open about her support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign and the family was probably not ecstatic about now-President Donald Trump's past comments about Khloe.
The Huffington Post reported in October that several people who worked on his show Celebrity Apprentice had revealed Trump once said about the Kardashians, "We can't even get the hot one?" referring to Kim, and "Why don't we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?"
"I didn't think he was saying those things about me," Khloe told the Los Angeles Times. "But he says those comments about a lot of women—really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country."