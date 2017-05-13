The Kardashian sisters rarely express their political opinions. However, Kim was open about her support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign and the family was probably not ecstatic about now-President Donald Trump's past comments about Khloe.

The Huffington Post reported in October that several people who worked on his show Celebrity Apprentice had revealed Trump once said about the Kardashians, "We can't even get the hot one?" referring to Kim, and "Why don't we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?"

"I didn't think he was saying those things about me," Khloe told the Los Angeles Times. "But he says those comments about a lot of women—really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country."