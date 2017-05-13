Everybody makes mistakes sometimes, even major networks.
NBC canceled Timeless earlier this week, and everyone and their mother unleashed their disappointment on Twitter. (Literally, our moms were so mad.) The show was trending, celebs like Leslie Jones were letting their outrage known, and creator Eric Kripke promised he was "trying to find another home."
It turns out that he didn't need to, because NBC has changed its mind! Timeless will return for a second season sometime in 2018, meaning the history lessons can continue and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and the gang don't have to end their mission to stop Rittenhouse from doing whatever it is they've been doing throughout the entire existence of America.
Correction. Info moving fast. We're airing sometime in 2018, not sure when. But we're airing! #ResuscitateTimeless https://t.co/ApuV5KRWxl— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 13, 2017
Kripke and fellow creator Shawn Ryan rejoiced on Twitter. "So huge thanks to @nbc for supporting us. And THANKS for the fan support. It's a MAJOR reason we're back. It worked, guys! #TimelessRenewed"
They even promised roles for Jones and fellow celeb fan William Shatner in season two, which will consist of 10 episodes.
So let this be a lesson to all of us: getting angry online actually works sometimes, and Timeless is a great show that we should all be watching.
Timeless, which also stars Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, and Sakina Jaffrey, will return to NBC in 2018.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)