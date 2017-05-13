Everybody makes mistakes sometimes, even major networks.

NBC canceled Timeless earlier this week, and everyone and their mother unleashed their disappointment on Twitter. (Literally, our moms were so mad.) The show was trending, celebs like Leslie Jones were letting their outrage known, and creator Eric Kripke promised he was "trying to find another home."

It turns out that he didn't need to, because NBC has changed its mind! Timeless will return for a second season sometime in 2018, meaning the history lessons can continue and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and the gang don't have to end their mission to stop Rittenhouse from doing whatever it is they've been doing throughout the entire existence of America.