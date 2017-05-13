The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out as Bisexual

Keiynan Lonsdale, star of The Flash, took to Instagram late Friday to share a deeply personal message.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays who plays Wally West, aka Kid Flash, on the CW series, came out as bisexual, saying, "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes)."

"I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming," he added. "Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting."