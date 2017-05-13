The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out as Bisexual

Keiynan Lonsdale, star of The Flash, took to Instagram late Friday to share a deeply personal message.
The 25-year-old actor, who plays who plays Wally West, aka Kid Flash, on the CW series, came out as bisexual, saying, "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes)."
"I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming," he added. "Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Not faking s--t anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender," he continued. "I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's f--king inspiring... so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we're all one. Just love. Keiy."
His friend and British actor Elliot Night, who played Merlin on ABC's Once Upon a Time, posted his message on Twitter, writing, "Could not be prouder of my best friend ♥."