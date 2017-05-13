Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Graduates College

Kailyn Lowry is a college grad!
The 25-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 and mother of two sons, who is pregnant with her third child, graduated from Delaware State University Saturday with a bachelor's degree in mass communications. Her family cheered her on at the commencement ceremony.
"Guess what today is! #DSU," Lowry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and a friend in their graduation caps and gowns.
"It's been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents," the reality star told E! News earlier this week. "But I'm so happy and relieved!"
Lowry also said she plans on going to grad school.
(Watch a video of Lowry accepting her diploma below—starts at 2:15:25.)
Lowry had opted for a career change after working as a certified dental assistant and applied to Delaware State in 2014.
She has also used her fame and success as a reality star to give back; In 2016, when she established the Kailyn Lowry Scholarship, which awards $5,000 to mass communications students and also contributed another $5,000 to the department.
In 2015, Lowry's co-star Jenelle Evans, now a mother of three, graduated from Miller-Motte Technical College with a medical assistant degree.
Last November, co-star Leah Messer said on Instagram she had passed an English placement test for college and recently toured West Virginia State University.