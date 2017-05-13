Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Graduates College

Kailyn Lowry is a college grad!

The 25-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 and mother of two sons, who is pregnant with her third child, graduated from Delaware State University Saturday with a bachelor's degree in mass communications. Her family cheered her on at the commencement ceremony.

"Guess what today is! #DSU," Lowry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and a friend in their graduation caps and gowns.

"It's been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents," the reality star told E! News earlier this week. "But I'm so happy and relieved!"

Lowry also said she plans on going to grad school.

(Watch a video of Lowry accepting her diploma below—starts at 2:15:25.)