Pippa Middleton Undergoing Bridal Body Boot Camp Ahead of Wedding

Pippa Middleton is one week away from becoming a Mrs. and has enlisted the help of experts to get ready for her wedding day.
Kate Middleton's younger sister has gotten into shape—even more—after undergoing a strict bridal body boot camp, E! News has learned exclusively. Pippa had customized a three-month "Bridal Membership" at the Grace Belgravia health club in London.
The package typically include a personal trainer, skincare and leg toning treatments, plus yoga, pilates, spinning, cardio training, dance and meditation classes. The club also offers to arrange home deliveries of specialized healthy meals.
"Pippa has met with her PT about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates," a source told E! News. "She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever—she hasn't even had a glass of wine in months. She's had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight."
Ray Tang/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
The club also has a team of doctors and specialists who can help with anti-aging treatments including botox, peels, fillers, microdermabrasion and an assortment of laser treatments, as well as IV therapies. It is unclear if Pippa has undergone such procedures.
The bridal body boot camp is backed by someone with a royal connection; the Queen's former general practitioner, Dr. Tim Evans, is Grace Belgravia's medical director.
Pippa had visited the club last December, to attend a British Heart Foundation tea with heart patients. She is an ambassador for the charity group.
Pippa will marry James Matthews next weekend at a church near her family's home in England.