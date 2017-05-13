Pippa Middleton Undergoing Bridal Body Boot Camp Ahead of Wedding

Pippa Middleton is one week away from becoming a Mrs. and has enlisted the help of experts to get ready for her wedding day.

Kate Middleton's younger sister has gotten into shape—even more—after undergoing a strict bridal body boot camp, E! News has learned exclusively. Pippa had customized a three-month "Bridal Membership" at the Grace Belgravia health club in London.

The package typically include a personal trainer, skincare and leg toning treatments, plus yoga, pilates, spinning, cardio training, dance and meditation classes. The club also offers to arrange home deliveries of specialized healthy meals.

"Pippa has met with her PT about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates," a source told E! News. "She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever—she hasn't even had a glass of wine in months. She's had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight."