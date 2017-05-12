Paris Jackson is kicking off her weekend by going topless.

On Friday evening, Hollywood's newest "it girl" took to Instagram to share a revealing photo out on her balcony.

Before you voice your opinion about the candid picture, however, you may want to hear what Michael Jackson's daughter has to say about going naked.

"I'll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature', ‘expressing freedom', ‘being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human," Paris shared with her followers. "For me it helps me feel more connected to Mama Gaia. I'm usually naked when I garden."

She continued, "It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."