Paris Jackson is kicking off her weekend by going topless.
On Friday evening, Hollywood's newest "it girl" took to Instagram to share a revealing photo out on her balcony.
Before you voice your opinion about the candid picture, however, you may want to hear what Michael Jackson's daughter has to say about going naked.
"I'll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature', ‘expressing freedom', ‘being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human," Paris shared with her followers. "For me it helps me feel more connected to Mama Gaia. I'm usually naked when I garden."
She continued, "It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."
Paris also took a moment to express the importance about appreciating your body no matter what size or shape you are.
"The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable," she explained.
For those who may be upset at the revealing shot, Paris said that she completely understands and even encouraged her followers to click the "unfollow" button.
What she won't do is apologize for sharing her honest opinions.
"It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. Everyone has an opinion and everyone has their beliefs. We don't always agree with one another and that's okay," she concluded. "But again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. How can that be a bad thing?"
Paris' recent post comes during a special month for the 19-year-old. In the beginning of May, E! News confirmed that Paris would make her feature film debut in director Nash Edgerton's upcoming project for Amazon Studios.
She also attended her first Met Gala where she wore a Calvin Klein dress for the star-studded charity event.