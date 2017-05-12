Bust out the swimwear and designer dresses: There's a beauty pageant headed into town.

We're just days after from the Miss USA 2017 competition and E! News has your first look at the 51 contestants competing for the very special crown.

Before the show goes live at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, some of the ladies are sharing their secrets to feeling their best in the competition.

"I'm not much of a weight-lifting person. I'm more of a cardio girl," Miss Idaho Cassie Lewis told E! News. "I teach Latin dance so I'm all about that type of movement, but getting ready for the swimsuit competition I really want to push myself and get the best body of my life so I was doing weight lifting and workouts I've never done before."

And while several ladies stuck to a strict fitness regimen, everyone continued to love their body no matter what size they were.