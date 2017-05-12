Miss USA 2017: See All 51 Contestants in Their Swimsuits and Evening Gowns Before the Winner Is Crowned

Bust out the swimwear and designer dresses: There's a beauty pageant headed into town.

We're just days after from the Miss USA 2017 competition and E! News has your first look at the 51 contestants competing for the very special crown. 

Before the show goes live at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, some of the ladies are sharing their secrets to feeling their best in the competition.

"I'm not much of a weight-lifting person. I'm more of a cardio girl," Miss Idaho Cassie Lewis told E! News. "I teach Latin dance so I'm all about that type of movement, but getting ready for the swimsuit competition I really want to push myself and get the best body of my life so I was doing weight lifting and workouts I've never done before."

And while several ladies stuck to a strict fitness regimen, everyone continued to love their body no matter what size they were. 

Miss USA, Baylee Smith, Miss Alabama USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Alabama

Baylee Smith

Miss USA, Alyssa London, Miss Alaska USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Alaksa

Alyssa London

Miss USA, Tommy Lynn Calhoun, Miss Arizona USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Arizona

Tommy Lynn Calhoun

Miss USA, Arynn Johnson, Miss Arkansas USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Arkansas

Arynn Johnson 

Miss USA, India Williams, Miss California USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss California

India Williams 

Miss USA, Sabrina Janssen, Miss Colorado USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Colorado

Sabrina Janssen 

Miss USA, Olga Litvinenko, Miss Connecticut USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Connecticut

Olga Litvinenko 

Miss USA, Mia Jones, Miss Delaware USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

MIss Delaware

Mia Jones

Miss USA, Kára McCullough, Miss District Of Columbia USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss District of Columbia

Kára McCullough

Miss USA, Linette De Los Santos, Miss Florida USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Florida

Linette De Los Santos

Miss USA, DeAnna Johnson, Miss Georgia USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

MIss Georgia

DeAnna Johnson

Miss USA, Julie Kuo, Miss Hawaii USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Hawaii

Julie Kuo

Miss USA, Cassie Lewis, Miss Idaho USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Idaho

Cassie Lewis

Miss USA, Whitney Wandland, Miss Illinois USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Illinois

Whitney Wandland

Miss USA, Brittany Winchester, Miss Indiana USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Indiana

Brittany Winchester

Miss USA, Kelsey Weier, Miss Iowa USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Iowa

Kelsey Weier

Miss USA, Catherine Carmichael, Miss Kansas USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Kansas

Catherine Carmichael

Miss USA, Madelynne Myers, Miss Kentucky USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Kentucky

Madelynne Myers

Miss USA, Bethany Trahan, Miss Louisiana USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Louisiana

Bethany Trahan

Miss USA, Brooke Harris, Miss Maine USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Maine

Brooke Harris

Miss USA, Adrianna David, Miss Maryland USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Maryland

Adrianna David

Miss USA, Julia Scaparotti, Miss Massachusetts USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Massachusetts

Julia Scaparotti

Miss USA, Krista Ferguson, Miss Michigan USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Michigan

Krista Ferguson

Miss USA, Meridith Gould, Miss Minnesota USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Minnesota

Meridith Gould

Miss USA, Ashley Hamby, Miss Mississippi USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Mississippi

Ashley Hamby

Miss USA, Bayleigh Dayton, Miss Missouri USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Missouri

Bayleigh Dayton

Miss USA, Brooke Bezanson, Miss Montana USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Montana

Brooke Bezanson

Miss USA, Jasmine Fuelberth, Miss Nebraska USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Nebraska

Jasmine Fuelberth

Miss USA, Lauren York, Miss Nevada USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Nevada

Lauren York

Miss USA, Sarah Mousseau, Miss New Hampshire USA 201

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss New Hampshire

Sarah Mousseau

Miss USA, Chhavi Verg, Miss New Jersey USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss New Jersey

Chhavi Verg

Miss USA, Ashley Mora, Miss New Mexico USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss New Mexico

Ashley Mora

Miss USA, Hannah Lopa, Miss New York USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss New York

Hannah Lopa

Miss USA, Kaitlin Coble, Miss North Carolina USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss North Carolina

Kaitlin Coble

Miss USA, Raquel Wellentin, Miss North Dakota USA 2017,

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss North Dakota

Raquel Wellentin

Miss USA, Dinaleigh Baxter, Miss Ohio USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Ohio

Dinaleigh Baxter

Miss USA, Alex Smith, Miss Oklahoma USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Oklahoma

Alex Smith

Miss USA, Liz Denny, Miss Oregon USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Oregon

Liz Denny

Miss USA, Cassandra Angst, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Pennsylvania

Cassandra Angst

Miss USA, Kelsey Swanson, Miss Rhode Island USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Rhode Island

Kelsey Swanson

Miss USA, Megan Gordon, Miss South Carolina USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss South Carolina

Megan Gordon

Miss USA, Tessa Dee, Miss South Dakota USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss South Dakota

Tessa Dee

Miss USA, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, Miss Tennessee USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Tennessee

Sutton Hethcoat

Miss USA, Nancy Gonzalez, Miss Texas USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Texas

Nancy Gonzalez

Miss USA, Baylee Jensen, Miss Utah USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Utah

Baylee Jensen

Miss USA, Madison Cota, Miss Vermont USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Vermont

Madison Cota

Miss USA, Jacqueline Carroll, Miss Virginia USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Virginia

Jacqueline Carroll

Miss USA, Alex Carlson-Helo, Miss Washington USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Washington

Alex Carlson-Helo

Miss USA, Lauren Roush, Miss West Virginia USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss West Virginia

Lauren Roush

Miss USA, Skylar Witte, Miss Wisconsin USA 2017

Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken

Miss Wisconsin

Skylar Witte

Photos

See More From Miss USA 2017 Swimsuit and Evening Looks

"When it came to the diet routine, I'm a curvier woman, I'm a curvier girl so I didn't want to send a message that you needed to drop 30 pounds to do well in a pageant," Miss Georgia Deanna Johnson shared with us. "For me, it was just about staying healthy. I didn't feel the need to lose a bunch of weight. I just loved the body I was in essentially and I love it now." 

Dancing With the Stars' Julianne Hough and Terrence J are set to host the 2017 Miss USA competition that will feature performances from Pitbull and Brett Eldredge

Expect a nail-biting Q&A with the judges panel including Carson Kressley and Jeannie Mai. And as viewers know from past beauty pageants, anything can happen when things are live.

Miss USA airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

