Bust out the swimwear and designer dresses: There's a beauty pageant headed into town.
We're just days after from the Miss USA 2017 competition and E! News has your first look at the 51 contestants competing for the very special crown.
Before the show goes live at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, some of the ladies are sharing their secrets to feeling their best in the competition.
"I'm not much of a weight-lifting person. I'm more of a cardio girl," Miss Idaho Cassie Lewis told E! News. "I teach Latin dance so I'm all about that type of movement, but getting ready for the swimsuit competition I really want to push myself and get the best body of my life so I was doing weight lifting and workouts I've never done before."
And while several ladies stuck to a strict fitness regimen, everyone continued to love their body no matter what size they were.
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Baylee Smith
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Alyssa London
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Tommy Lynn Calhoun
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Arynn Johnson
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
India Williams
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Sabrina Janssen
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Olga Litvinenko
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Mia Jones
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Kára McCullough
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Linette De Los Santos
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
DeAnna Johnson
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Julie Kuo
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Cassie Lewis
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Whitney Wandland
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Brittany Winchester
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Kelsey Weier
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Catherine Carmichael
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Madelynne Myers
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Bethany Trahan
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Brooke Harris
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Adrianna David
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Julia Scaparotti
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Krista Ferguson
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Meridith Gould
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Ashley Hamby
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Bayleigh Dayton
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Brooke Bezanson
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Jasmine Fuelberth
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Lauren York
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Sarah Mousseau
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Chhavi Verg
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Ashley Mora
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Hannah Lopa
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Kaitlin Coble
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Raquel Wellentin
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Dinaleigh Baxter
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Alex Smith
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Liz Denny
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Cassandra Angst
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Kelsey Swanson
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Megan Gordon
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Tessa Dee
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Sutton Hethcoat
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Nancy Gonzalez
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Baylee Jensen
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Madison Cota
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Jacqueline Carroll
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Alex Carlson-Helo
Article continues below
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Lauren Roush
Patrick Prather\/Isaac Brekken
Skylar Witte
"When it came to the diet routine, I'm a curvier woman, I'm a curvier girl so I didn't want to send a message that you needed to drop 30 pounds to do well in a pageant," Miss Georgia Deanna Johnson shared with us. "For me, it was just about staying healthy. I didn't feel the need to lose a bunch of weight. I just loved the body I was in essentially and I love it now."
Dancing With the Stars' Julianne Hough and Terrence J are set to host the 2017 Miss USA competition that will feature performances from Pitbull and Brett Eldredge.
Expect a nail-biting Q&A with the judges panel including Carson Kressley and Jeannie Mai. And as viewers know from past beauty pageants, anything can happen when things are live.
Miss USA airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on Fox.