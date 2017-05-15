"Mousse is the new sea salt spray."

Surprised? We were too when celebrity hairstylist and Dove ambassador Mark Townsend revealed his secret to creating beach-ready hair. With his celeb-packed client roster, which includes Dakota Johnson, Sarah Jessica Parker and the Olsen twins, this beauty pro knows more than a thing or two about camera-ready hair. His secret to a relaxed look worthy of street style photos: Dove mousse (on sale for $4.72).

"Mousse gives you that piece-iness and shine. Think about beachy hair—it's piece-y, but you still want it to have a bit of shine," he told E! News. "[Dove mousse] has a really low alcohol content. It also has a touch of silicone in it, which is really good if you want to coat your hair."