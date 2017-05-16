Less than two years apart in age, the Middleton ladies have always been close, having grown up part of a tight-knit family along with brother James. Both athletic and competitive—the Middleton family loves to play games when they gather for holidays—they've managed to remain as close as possible, despite the fact that one of them joined the royal family in 2011 and is married to the future king of England. Kate's situation inevitably altered their lifestyle—not as many impromptu coffee dates or carefree jaunts around London anymore—but they've worked around any built-in restrictions.

At least when it comes to each other, that is. Multiple reports have concluded that Pippa's career as a TV presenter didn't work out because she was reined in by the royals, particularly her brother-in-law, after the splash she made at the royal wedding triggered too big of a wave. For a time Pippa wrote a "Sport and Social" column for the Telegraph, as well as wrote for Vanity Fair and Spectator, and she reportedly received a $515,000 advance for her event-planning book, Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends, which didn't sell well.

"It was felt by William in particular that she needed some guidance and support," a friend of Pippa's told the Daily Mail a year ago.

Much like her sister, Pippa has since turned some of her energies toward philanthropic work, running the grueling Great Wall Marathon in China last year and putting together the cookbook Heartfelt to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.