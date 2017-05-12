The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Time flies when you're madly in love!

As the countdown begins for the premiere of The Bachelorette's new season with Rachel Lindsay, the show's most recent couple is proving to viewers you can find your happily ever after on the franchise.

In a new Instagram post shared Friday afternoon, Jordan Rodgers looked back on the day he proposed to JoJo Fletcher in front of cameras.

"One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary," he wrote on social media.

As for JoJo, she took it one step further by posting a video of the couple's cutest moments as "Drunk On Your Love" by Brett Eldredge played in the background.

"One year with you @jrodgers11," she shared on social media. "I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)."

Just days before marking their anniversary, the couple traveled to the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival in Texas for a romantic date night. While hanging out backstage, the duo gushed about their past 12 months together.

"It's been such a fun year," JoJo shared with E! News. "It's been stress free and just good and we're just enjoying that."

As for any plans for a wedding, the pair is taking their time and simply enjoying quality time together away from the cameras.

"We don't have a date set yet so I don't really know," she confessed. "I feel like you come out of this crazy world of being on the show and dating and this time together is very special and it's important to just take that time and be together."

The iHeartCountry Festival airs May 19 at 9 p.m. on the AT&T AUDIENCE Network.

