Time flies when you're madly in love!

As the countdown begins for the premiere of The Bachelorette's new season with Rachel Lindsay, the show's most recent couple is proving to viewers you can find your happily ever after on the franchise.

In a new Instagram post shared Friday afternoon, Jordan Rodgers looked back on the day he proposed to JoJo Fletcher in front of cameras.

"One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary," he wrote on social media.

As for JoJo, she took it one step further by posting a video of the couple's cutest moments as "Drunk On Your Love" by Brett Eldredge played in the background.