Emma Swan's swan song is almost upon us.
But could our Savior leave Once Upon a Time no longer believing in the magic that courses through her veins? If this sneak peek of the season six finale, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, that just might happen.
Following the literal high note of last week's musical episode, we find our dear Emma (Jennifer Morrison) lethargically painting in what soon reveals itself to be a mental institution as a distraught Henry (Jared Gilmore) arrives for a visit. As for that curse the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) plagued Storybrooke with after Emma and Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) wedding? It's convinced Emma that magic doesn't exist and Storybrooke is just another small town.
ABC
"Those people—Snow White, Prince Charming, Captain Hook—none of them are real," she tells Henry, much to his dismay. "My parents are not fairy tale characters. No one in Storybrooke is. There's no curse. It's just a regular town."
According to her new reality, she's been locked up for quite some time. "I ended up in this nut house because I believed you back then," she tells her son, harking back to the series premiere. "I bought into all of it."
Will Henry be able to remind her of what's real? We'll have to tune in to find out.
Elsewhere in the two-hour finale, the Black Fairy has become the new mayor, while Gold (Robert Carlyle) tries to find out what has really happened to Belle (Emilie De Ravin). Meanwhile, Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin), Charming (Josh Dallas), Regina (Lana Parrilla), Zelena (Rebecca Mader) and Hook are trapped in a crumbling Fairy Tale Land and desperately try to figure out a way to be reunited with Emma and Henry.
How do you think Emma will be written out? Sound off with your theories below!
Once Upon a Time's season six finale airs Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.