Emma Swan's swan song is almost upon us.

But could our Savior leave Once Upon a Time no longer believing in the magic that courses through her veins? If this sneak peek of the season six finale, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, that just might happen.

Following the literal high note of last week's musical episode, we find our dear Emma (Jennifer Morrison) lethargically painting in what soon reveals itself to be a mental institution as a distraught Henry (Jared Gilmore) arrives for a visit. As for that curse the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) plagued Storybrooke with after Emma and Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) wedding? It's convinced Emma that magic doesn't exist and Storybrooke is just another small town.