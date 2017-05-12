Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
This Mother's Day, give your mama something straight fromKris Jenner's closet.
Tomorrow (Saturday, May 13, 2017) at 7 a.m. PST on the The RealReal, the mom-ager, along with daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, will be selling around 170 items of their designer digs right out of their own wardrobes. (Yes, really.)
Brands rumored to be included in the sale are Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Balmain (obvi), Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and more will be available a.k.a. you'll want to hit the site the minute the selling goes live.
Want a sneak peek? We knew you would.
So check out the 13-piece sample of what's to come at tomorrow's sale below. (Note: You're going to want that Alberta Ferretti maxi.)
Mouses at the ready!
Colorblock Bomber Jacket, $625
Silk Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $1,290
Amazon Leather Sandals, $325
Monogram Eclipse Eye-Trunk iPhone 7+ Case, $1,345
In the Mix Flap Bag, $1,595
Python Point-Toe Pumps, $625
Lemon Print Dress, $1,295
Long Cape Coat, $595
Striped Knee-High Boots, $695
Wool Fringe Sweater, $395
Skate Low-Top Sneakers, $175
Silk Provence Dress, $845
Embossed Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $425
Couture Terry Moto Jacket, $695
Velour Sleeve Top, $150
Lightweight Asymmetrical Jacket, $325
Boat Slip-On Sneaker, $925
Which would you snag for your mom?
We'd grab that bomber jacket real quick.