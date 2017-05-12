RENT Is Fox's Other Next Live Musical

"We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time," said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. "The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical."

"‘Rent'​​ was Jonathan's dream of sharing the ​theater and the passion he had for it with a whole new generation," said Julie and Al Larson. "None of us could have imagined the massive impact that the messages and themes in ‘Rent' would have on the ​theater​ community or the world...except for Jonathan. We are absolutely thrilled to be continuing Jonathan's legacy and ​the still-relevant ​themes of ​the show in this way."