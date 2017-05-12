Jessie James Decker Reveals the Biggest Lesson Her Mother Taught Her

However, she feels confident that her kids will appreciate it in the future.

"I know when they get a little older they will be really proud of how hard their mommy works and hopefully set a good example for them," she said.

In fact, that's exactly how she feels about her own mother.

"My mom is a beautiful, amazing woman. We didn't have a ton of money growing up and even at one point we were living on food stamps," Jessie recalled, "But my mom still managed to make sure we ate healthy and were always fed nutritious meals! She has inspired me so much to be so grateful for everything, and you have to work hard to meet your goals."