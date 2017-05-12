World, meet Willa Gray Akins!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren shared very exciting news today on their social media: that they've adopted a beautiful baby girl.

The couple first met the 18-month-old in 2015while Lauren was visiting Willa's home in Uganda on a trip with 147 Million Orphans. Together, Lauren and Thomas Rhett have made over a dozen trips to the country.

According to the proud parents, the two were running into issues when trying to conceive a child on their own and had brought up adoption as a viable option for them.