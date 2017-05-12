When entering the doors of Marriage Boot Camp, guests never know what to expect.
Sure, you will get therapy from a team of professionals. And yes, you'll be able to befriend a few fellow celebrities if you're lucky. But through all the cameras and dramatic moments, one question remains: Do these stars come out stronger once they leave?
When Farrah Abraham stopped by E!'s Daily Pop Friday, the reality star got real about the progress made since filming wrapped.
"I think each individual's family's therapy has helped them get to where they need to go to all be happy and more healthy," she shared with E! News' Catt Sadler.
And when asked about her specific relationship with mom Debra Danielsen, Farrah shared her truth.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
"I believe our relationship has gotten better," she explained. "I feel personally happier and better for my daughter so that really matters to me."
For those watching Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, viewers have also witnessed Farrah go toe-to-toe with fellow co-star Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett. While it may seem tense to fans at home, the dynamics may not be as bad as we first thought.
"I think Kendra and I just butt heads sometimes whether that's just our backgrounds," Farrah explained. "Sometimes we mesh well and sometimes we butt heads and I think that's totally fine."
Through all the ups and downs of reality TV, Farrah says she has always maintained an open and honest dialogue with her daughter Sophia.
"My daughter and I have already had conversations regards to that and also many things with TV, new shows that I'm on, even about Marriage Boot Camp," the Teen Mom OG star shared. "I kind of treat everything the same with learning experiences that can hopefully help her in her future choices and people who she puts herself around and her choices that she can make differently."
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WEtv.
