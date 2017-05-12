When entering the doors of Marriage Boot Camp, guests never know what to expect.

Sure, you will get therapy from a team of professionals. And yes, you'll be able to befriend a few fellow celebrities if you're lucky. But through all the cameras and dramatic moments, one question remains: Do these stars come out stronger once they leave?

When Farrah Abraham stopped by E!'s Daily Pop Friday, the reality star got real about the progress made since filming wrapped.

"I think each individual's family's therapy has helped them get to where they need to go to all be happy and more healthy," she shared with E! News' Catt Sadler.

And when asked about her specific relationship with mom Debra Danielsen, Farrah shared her truth.