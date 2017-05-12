In her Lenny Letter essay, Sidibe said she had actually entered the store while carrying a Chanel purse.

"I was looking pretty cute. My wig was long and wavy, I was wearing new ankle boots and my prescription Balenciaga shades, and I had a vintage Chanel purse on my shoulder, over my winter coat with a fur hood," Sidibe said. "I looked as though I were in a Mary J. Blige video. Just how I like to look!"

"The glasses display was near the door, so I walked right over," she said. "A saleswoman and I locked eyes immediately. I said 'Hello' before she did. She greeted me, but the look on her face told me that she thought I was lost."

She said she asked to look at the eyeglasses on display and that the saleswoman said, 'We don't have any' and directed her to a discount frames store across the street.

"I still had to get Taraji's sandals, so I asked where to find them," Sidibe wrote. "The saleswoman seemed annoyed but walked me further into the store. As we passed through, other employees who were of color noticed me. All of a sudden, the woman who had pointed me out of the store let me know that even though they didn't have eyeglasses, the shades they carried actually doubled as eyeglass frames, so I should take a look at the shades I'd come to look at in the first place. Just like that, I went from being an inconvenience to a customer."