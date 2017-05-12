It's finally here!
Shakira just released the music video for her song "Me Enamoré."
The 40-year-old singer is giving us a look at how her love story with Gerard Piqué began, and it looks like it was all pretty crazy!
From a messy hotel room to skydiving, the beginning was really an adventure for these two. Without giving away any spoilers, the music video is through the eyes of Piqué and it's humorous but also full of references.
In the song, Shakira mentions a striped bra. We did our research and found a photo of her wearing the striped top at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, she rocks the exact same one in the music video.
The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer player met on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song. Piqué later revealed that he told her, "I am going to win this World Cup so that we can see each other in the finals." Best part? He did!
Recently in Telemundo's Detrás de la Fama, the singer opened up about her upcoming project.
"There are a lot of personal songs that are dedicated to the father of my children," she said as she giggled.
One of those tracks dedicated to Piqué is "Me Enamoré." The couple, which began dating in 2011, has two sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2.
"It's a narration of how I met Gerard and how I fell in love," she said to Telemundo's Rashel Díaz. "I think our story was very fun. We also took a lot of risks and we went against all odds that we had against us, and we were able to form the family that we have today. We all have a love story to tell, this is mine."
The singer's album El Dorado is set to debut on May 26.