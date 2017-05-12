It's finally here!

Shakira just released the music video for her song "Me Enamoré."

The 40-year-old singer is giving us a look at how her love story with Gerard Piqué began, and it looks like it was all pretty crazy!

From a messy hotel room to skydiving, the beginning was really an adventure for these two. Without giving away any spoilers, the music video is through the eyes of Piqué and it's humorous but also full of references.