Christina El Moussa is having none of Tarek El Moussa's humor right about now...
Tarek took to Instagram on Thursday night, sharing a photo from BJ's Cabana Bar in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., while standing below a sign that read, "No guns, weapons of any type." He added the caption "or Helicopters" below the sign as well as a middle finger emoji and tagged Christina in the pic, which he then shared on his Instagram story.
The post was clearly poking fun of the former couple's blow-out fight a year ago in which Tarek allegedly ran from their Orange County home with a gun, which resulted in Christina calling the police. He only dropped the weapon when a police helicopter found him later
The photo has since been deleted, but not before it caught Christina's attention.
She took to her own Instagram account to post what appears to be a response.
She shared a photo quote that reads, "No time for bulls--t when you're building an empire," and captioned it, "True That... Only surround yourself with the best."
A few hours later, Tarek clapped back with another post. He shared a photo of him wake surfing and captioned it, "#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment....people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun... happy Friday!!"
A source close to the couple told E! News, "Christina does not find this funny or a joke."
Meanwhile, the Flip or Flop couple announced their separation in December and officially filed for divorce in January.
Though they've had their ups and downs, things have appeared to be amicable between them lately. Not only did they attend the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards together, but they also announced another season of Flip or Flop, which they will star in together, too.
We spoke to Christina last week who told us, "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."