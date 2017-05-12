The Unexpected Dress Every Celeb Is Wearing for Spring

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Snatched

Olivia Culpo, Dior Diary

ESC: Emma Roberts

Liam Goodner/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

There's a dress every celeb seems to be wearing.

It's not the see-through naked dress, or mermaid gown, or even the Dior-inspired, corseted silhouette giving stars the perfect A-line skirt—though, those are legit contenders.

Surprisingly, and just in time for spring, celebs including Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson, are wearing the very specific button-down shirt dress, or tea dress, for every occasion. Now, this iteration is different from lazy Sunday shirt dresses you just throw on and go. This dress cinches in perfectly at the waist either by a belt, drawstring or apparent seam.

Photos

Every Maxi Dress You Need This Spring

It also features new modern design details—ruffles, exaggerated sleeves, loud prints—to modernize the ladylike trend.

How are the celebs wearing it? In different ways, of course. Keep scrolling to see how you can sport this '50-inpsired style in 2017.

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Jamie McCarthy\/Getty Images for Gucci

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress may be wearing Gucci to a fancy launch event, but you can get the look by opting for a button-down dress in silk charmeuse or another luxe material. The eye-catching print also elevates it to another level, but to keep it sophisticated (and not cheap looking), try a statement print with a longer hemline. 

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Zara

Long Floral Print Shirt Dress Details, 69.90

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Valentino

Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt Dress, $3,650

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Marks & Spencer

Printed Long Sleeve Shirt Dress, $63

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Net-A-Porter \/ goop

Gwyneth Paltrow

Here, the goop founder makes the shirt dress modern by incorporating mini ruffles and exaggerated sleeves, a big trend this season. The large florals also make it a stunner. 

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Draper James

Crochet-Trimmed Floral-Print Cotton-Piqué Dress, $360

ESC: Shirt Dresses

H&M

Patterned Shirt Dress, $69.99

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Banana Republic

Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Floral Shirt Dress, Was $128, Now $92.99

ESC: Emma Roberts

Liam Goodner\/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Emma Roberts

How to rock a ladylike trend as an edgy Hollywood It Girl? Wear the vintage-inspired dress, like Emma's HVN Maria Vine-Print Silk-Charmeuse Dress ($862) with a pair of affordable sneakers. Also, try to go for a pattern, instead of a floral, print or a darker hue. 

ESC: Shirt Dresses

River Island

Green Floral Print Shirt Dress, $90

ESC: Shirt Dresses

Boohoo

Alena Long Sleeved Spot Shirt Dress, $35

ESC: Shirt Dresses

H&M

Patterned Shirt Dress, Was $29.99, Now $14.99 

Whether you're heading to tea time, brunch or a fancy event, there's a dress for you.

Whose look is your favorite?

 

