The Unexpected Dress Every Celeb Is Wearing for Spring

There's a dress every celeb seems to be wearing.

It's not the see-through naked dress, or mermaid gown, or even the Dior-inspired, corseted silhouette giving stars the perfect A-line skirt—though, those are legit contenders.

Surprisingly, and just in time for spring, celebs including Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson, are wearing the very specific button-down shirt dress, or tea dress, for every occasion. Now, this iteration is different from lazy Sunday shirt dresses you just throw on and go. This dress cinches in perfectly at the waist either by a belt, drawstring or apparent seam.