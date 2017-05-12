Pippa Middleton and James Matthews plan to really chill out after their wedding, E! News has learned, but she is not likely to sit on a beach in a bikini just yet.
Kate Middleton's younger sister and the hedge fund millionaire and former racing driver are set to marry next weekend in their native England. Pippa has drawn much media attention since the two got engaged last year.
A source close to Pippa told E! News exclusively that the couple will forgo a typical tropical honeymoon for a much different type of vacation—to the French Alps.
The source said the most important thing for the two is "to just feel like they are alone," adding, "Both of them are so stressed right now, they just want to go away and feel like the only two people in the world."
"The wedding started out as such a small thing and has kind of escalated into this huge circus," the source said, adding that while the two are excited about it, their post-wedding trip "will be the perfect chance to just unwind and enjoy the first days of married life."
"They're calling it 'The Escape!' Seriously," the source added. "That's how much they just want to have privacy."
The bride-to-be and her fiancé are avid skiers. Pippa had also taken Kate and friends skiing in the French Alps for her bachelorette trip.
The source told E! News that she and James booked a chalet where they had stayed before and are forgoing live-in staff. During their trip, they plan on going hiking and biking and just enjoying the great outdoors.
"They're both so active," the source said. "Expect her to be packing more North Face than bikinis."
But Pippa may not let bikini season go entirely to waste; The source says the pair may go on a beach vacation after their Alps trip and after things have calmed down.