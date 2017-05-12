Pippa Middleton and James Matthews plan to really chill out after their wedding, E! News has learned, but she is not likely to sit on a beach in a bikini just yet.

Kate Middleton's younger sister and the hedge fund millionaire and former racing driver are set to marry next weekend in their native England. Pippa has drawn much media attention since the two got engaged last year.

A source close to Pippa told E! News exclusively that the couple will forgo a typical tropical honeymoon for a much different type of vacation—to the French Alps.

The source said the most important thing for the two is "to just feel like they are alone," adding, "Both of them are so stressed right now, they just want to go away and feel like the only two people in the world."