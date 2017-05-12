Leave it to Katy Perry to take away our appetites right in the middle of lunchtime...

The pop star just released her music video for "Bon Appétit" feat. Migos, and let's just say the song's title fits the theme of the new vid.

It kicks off with Katy wearing a nude bodysuit with long blonde hair, sleeping under a plastic sheet in what appears to be a kitchen before a crew of chefs come in and cut it apart with knives. They then begin the preparation process—and yes, by that we mean prepping Katy for serving.