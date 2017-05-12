"A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time—audiences have made a yearly ritual of re-watching it—and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television," David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers."

The musical, which opened in 2012, was nominated for three Tony Awards and was based on the A Christmas Story flick by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark. The classic 1983 film about Ralphie Parker, his Red Ryder BB Gun and the infamous leg lamp has become a cult classic.