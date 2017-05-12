Warner Bros.
It wouldn't be Christmas without A Christmas Story, and now viewers will get even more of the classic movie with live broadcast of musical version of A Christmas Story based on the movie and the Broadway production. The three-hour production will air in December on Fox.
Marc Platt will executive produce the special and Dear Evan Hansen veterans (and Oscar winners for La La Land) Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write several new songs. Grease: Live's Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary will adapt the book.
"A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time—audiences have made a yearly ritual of re-watching it—and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television," David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers."
The musical, which opened in 2012, was nominated for three Tony Awards and was based on the A Christmas Story flick by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark. The classic 1983 film about Ralphie Parker, his Red Ryder BB Gun and the infamous leg lamp has become a cult classic.
"I can't believe how incredibly lucky we are to have Marc Platt producing this iconic Christmas classic," Mike Darnell president of unscripted & alternative television at Warner Bros., said in a statement. "Marc is the defining voice in this genre and it's amazing to have this caliber of talent leading what is sure to be a new standard in live musical events."
A Christmas Story is Fox's first live musical since airing Grease: Live.
No casting or premiere date other than December was announced.
Are you excited for a new take on A Christmas Story?