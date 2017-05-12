"This is actually as simple as the relative size of the men's and women's fashion markets, by which I mean that Charlotte's endorsement effect will likely be felt across a much broader range of products and brands or types of clothing than will George's, allowing a greater scope for the monetization of her 'brand' and hence a higher value," Brand Finance's marketing and communications director Robert Haigh told Marie Claire.

However, like his mother and sister, George is also a trendsetter.

In 2015, a blue cardigan he wore while dad Prince William took him to the hospital to meet his newborn sister sold out in 24 hours. In 2016, a white and blue trimmed gingham bathrobe and a pair of navy velvet slippers the boy wore while meeting then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the royal family's Kensington Palace apartment also sold out quickly.