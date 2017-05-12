The Abbey Owner David Cooley Says "It's a Very Nice Compliment" to Be Compared to Lisa Vanderpump & Vanderpump Rules
Brie Bella is glowing with happiness!
In a video posted on the Bella Twins YouTube channel Friday, the new mom gave WWE and Total Divas fans an update from the hospital on her first couple days of motherhood since giving birth to daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.
With husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) at her bedside and the tiny baby Bella cradled in her lap, the 33-year-old mama shared a heartfelt message to her thousands of subscribers.
"We finally wanted to say thank you for all your support, your prayers and all your cute, little messages about Birdie finally coming in," she said into the camera. "It was a very crazy process and a very long labor, and I'm so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time and my sister [Nikki Bella], who's filming this right now, by my side the whole time, which was amazing. But at the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us, so we couldn't be happier."
She continued, "So, thank you for all your love and support. And Miss Birdie here, she will one day here soon say hi to all of you, but she's sleeping right now, so we don't want to wake her."
The retired WWE wrestler turned SmackDown Live general manager also had words of praise for his wife after delivering their little girl.
"This woman is a warrior," Bryan said. "What she went through on Tuesday, never in my life could I do that. I'm just so thankful for all of you sending your well wishes and your support to us. It's meant a lot and thank you very much."
E! News broke the news Wednesday that Brie had welcomed their bundle of joy just before midnight on May 9 with an exclusive photo of the newborn's foot. Birdie Joe weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Brie told us in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."
The couple has been embracing their role as new parents with open arms with Brie posting their first photo as a family of three on Instagram and revealing Birdie is her father's "mini me."
She wrote, "The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood."
Now that Brie's first pregnancy has officially come to end, she also decided to take the Bella Army on a video journey of her road to motherhood over the past nine months, from her gender reveal and choosing a name to her baby shower and final photo shoot with a bump. Check out the cuteness overload above!
Welcome home, Birdie Joe!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!