Brie Bella is glowing with happiness!

In a video posted on the Bella Twins YouTube channel Friday, the new mom gave WWE and Total Divas fans an update from the hospital on her first couple days of motherhood since giving birth to daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

With husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) at her bedside and the tiny baby Bella cradled in her lap, the 33-year-old mama shared a heartfelt message to her thousands of subscribers.

"We finally wanted to say thank you for all your support, your prayers and all your cute, little messages about Birdie finally coming in," she said into the camera. "It was a very crazy process and a very long labor, and I'm so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time and my sister [Nikki Bella], who's filming this right now, by my side the whole time, which was amazing. But at the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us, so we couldn't be happier."