Think you know Kylie? Think again.

In a just-released trailer for the highly anticipated new E! docu-series Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner lets fans into her private world like never before.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," the 19-year-old says. "I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am."

Fans have watched Kylie grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she was 9. Today, she's busy juggling businesses, a social media empire, her public persona and just being a normal teenager with her BFFs.