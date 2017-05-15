Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry Reveals the Surprising Celebrity "Icon" Who Had Him Totally Starstruck
Think you know Kylie? Think again.
In a just-released trailer for the highly anticipated new E! docu-series Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner lets fans into her private world like never before.
"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," the 19-year-old says. "I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am."
Fans have watched Kylie grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she was 9. Today, she's busy juggling businesses, a social media empire, her public persona and just being a normal teenager with her BFFs.
"There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends," she says, adding, "This show is a gift for my fans."
"Nobody has a perfect life. But I'm not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can't do it forever," Kylie says candidly. "This isn't Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This is like a therapy session."
Check out the new Life of Kylie trailer for yourself!
