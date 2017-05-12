"We're looking at a nail on the floor right now, by my foot," Kamani Alana tells the group, disgusted.

"Kamani, Kamani, don't do this," Emily warns.

"There's food on the table and you're popping off your nails? That is so freaking disgusting. And then I look at her hands and she literally only has one nail on all ten of her phalanges? Then I'm like, where the f--k is all the other ones," Kamani says in her interview. Note to self: Don't eat the guacamole if ever around Emily.

Invite Only Cabo follows celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims as he invites a handful of his closest friends, some of whom have never met, on a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With only Larry as the common thread, nearly all of his relationships will be tested when his guests either bond or clash in unexpected ways. It feels pretty safe to say Kamani and Emily will be doing more of the latter after this dinner.