Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
Vacationing with a large group of friends is never easy.
It can be hard to get everyone to see eye-to-eye on plans for daytime activities, or where to eat dinner at night—or in the case of this sneak peek at Invite Only Cabo, exclusive to E! News, even getting everyone to agree that it's not kosher to gnaw off your acrylic nails at the dinner table. Yes, you read that right.
As Bravo's newest reality TV offering premieres on Sunday, May 14, viewers will be introduced to, among others, Emily Moses, who leaves her fellow travelers appalled when she begins coughing all over the food, leaving guacamole in the salsa bowl, and eventually chewing off her fake finger nails and spitting them on the floor. It must be seen to be believed.
"We're looking at a nail on the floor right now, by my foot," Kamani Alana tells the group, disgusted.
"Kamani, Kamani, don't do this," Emily warns.
"There's food on the table and you're popping off your nails? That is so freaking disgusting. And then I look at her hands and she literally only has one nail on all ten of her phalanges? Then I'm like, where the f--k is all the other ones," Kamani says in her interview. Note to self: Don't eat the guacamole if ever around Emily.
Invite Only Cabo follows celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims as he invites a handful of his closest friends, some of whom have never met, on a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With only Larry as the common thread, nearly all of his relationships will be tested when his guests either bond or clash in unexpected ways. It feels pretty safe to say Kamani and Emily will be doing more of the latter after this dinner.
Invite Only Cabo premieres Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)