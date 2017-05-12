When The Late Show With Stephen Colbert premiered in 2015, it wasn't easy to watch Stephen Colbertnot be "Stephen Colbert," the blissfully oblivious fauxservative host whose real politics were hiding in plain view but remained cleverly cloaked in the character's arrogant bluster.

The man himself was still watchable, but it was one less voice going above and beyond to stick it to the media, politicians and whoever or whatever needed a dose of comeuppance. It seemed that the passing of the torch at The Daily Show and the end of The Colbert Report couldn't have come at a worse time for those who still wanted to consume their political content with a heaping side of mockery.

There were some signs of life in the Colbert universe: His interview with then Vice President Joe Biden, several months after the death of Joe's son Beau Biden. Turning the crowded presidential primary race into the "Hungry for Power Games," with Colbert as Caesar Flickman. High kicks with band leader Jon Batiste.