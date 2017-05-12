Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima decided to take a little stay-cation in Los Angeles this week.
E! News can confirm the new couple spent the night at Hotel Bel-Air on Wednesday night as a source told us the 38-year-old reality star wanted to "meet him somewhere discreet and private."
We're told they arrived together on Wednesday night and did not leave their room until they left Thursday morning after enjoying room service for breakfast.
A second source added that they left together around 9 a.m. Thursday, packing two bags in her car at the valet station. She then dropped him off at his home.
Rocstar / BACKGRID
"They were inside the car for 15-20 minutes kissing before he finally got out," the source dished.
However, this isn't the first time the pair has escaped to this hotel.
Another insider revealed that, although they're very "discreet" about it, "They come [to Hotel Bel-Air] quite frequently, Kourtney and that model boyfriend. I see them all the time."
We're told they love that specific hotel because it's quiet.
Rocstar / BACKGRID
In fact, another source explained that Hotel Bel-Air is an L.A. hot-spot where lots of celebrities come to "hide out" if they want privacy. Usually, the only time you'll catch a star there is if they're checking in or checking out. For the most part, they stay in their rooms.
Meanwhile, E! News confirmed Kourtney and the former boxer are, in fact, seeing each other and have been spotted together quite a bit over the last few weeks.
Most recently, they were photographed leaving Il Cielo restaurant in West Hollywood where they celebrated the former boxer's 24th birthday together on May 5. Sources told us they got "very cozy" inside and were even spotted "holding hands and sneaking in kisses."
Rocstar / BACKGRID
So what exactly is going on with them? An insider previously told us, "It's been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
We're told the couple originally met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and they've been seeing each other ever since. "Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids."
Unfortunately, Kourtney's ex of nine years, Scott Disick, isn't on the same page.
"Scott doesn't like Kourtney dating Younes at all," the source explained. "He doesn't want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can't stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes."