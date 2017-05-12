Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima decided to take a little stay-cation in Los Angeles this week.

E! News can confirm the new couple spent the night at Hotel Bel-Air on Wednesday night as a source told us the 38-year-old reality star wanted to "meet him somewhere discreet and private."

We're told they arrived together on Wednesday night and did not leave their room until they left Thursday morning after enjoying room service for breakfast.

A second source added that they left together around 9 a.m. Thursday, packing two bags in her car at the valet station. She then dropped him off at his home.