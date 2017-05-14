New Girl to End After Season 7

Ahead of the season six finale, which aired on April 4, Jake Johnson hinted that the show could be coming to an end in an interview with The Daily Beast. "Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK."

He later clarified his comments on Twitter, saying, "Let's be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We've been told it's 50/50."

May we suggest a game of True American to celebrate the renewal news?