New Girl to End After Season 7

It's time to start packing up the loft.
New Girl has been renewed for a seventh and final season by Fox, the network announced on Sunday.
The season six finale would've served as a pretty great series finale, with Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) finally getting together (again!), and Cece (Hannah Simone) revealing she's pregnant with Schmidt's (Max Greenfield). The gang's all grown up and it'll be fun to see them tackle the next stage of adulthood in their final season.
Ahead of the season six finale, which aired on April 4, Jake Johnson hinted that the show could be coming to an end in an interview with The Daily Beast. "Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK."
He later clarified his comments on Twitter, saying, "Let's be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We've been told it's 50/50."
May we suggest a game of True American to celebrate the renewal news?
Fox
New Girl premiered in 2011 and was quickly became one of the year's biggest new hits, averaging 8.22 million viewers. The season six finale brought in two million viewers.
Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik recently welcomed their second child, Charlie Wolf. There's no word yet if production on the seventh and final season will be impacted. In season five, Megan Fox was brought in to accommodate for Deschanel's maternity leave after giving birth to her first child.