Desert wanderlust, anyone?

After the Dior Cruise 2018 fashion show Thursday night, your favorite celebs' Instagrams were littered with Western-inspired pieces, idyllic photos of the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve and "Dior Sauvage" signage aplenty. It'd make anyone want to abandon work and ride into the sun.

Not to mention, the fact that Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Kelly Rowland and so many more VIPs riding up to the show in Jeeps made the event at both times high fashion and charmingly casual. Oh, and there was that sighting of Rihanna—in a full-on fur coat, denim jeans and a wide-brim hat—that stole the show.