Desert wanderlust, anyone?
After the Dior Cruise 2018 fashion show Thursday night, your favorite celebs' Instagrams were littered with Western-inspired pieces, idyllic photos of the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve and "Dior Sauvage" signage aplenty. It'd make anyone want to abandon work and ride into the sun.
Not to mention, the fact that Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Kelly Rowland and so many more VIPs riding up to the show in Jeeps made the event at both times high fashion and charmingly casual. Oh, and there was that sighting of Rihanna—in a full-on fur coat, denim jeans and a wide-brim hat—that stole the show.
In case you didn't have a ticket to the style spectacle—or haven't checked your social feeds lately—Olivia Culpo captured every moment of the day, from getting ready in a warrior-chic, all-black, leather ensemble, to hanging out with her fellow fashion influencers, to watching the models walk down the straw catwalk.
Keep scrolling to see exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos from the style soiree.
"I always set my look out when I'm prepping for an event so I can reference it when I decide what direction to go in for makeup and hair. The minimalistic details and hardware on my leather look for the night made me feel so powerful and confident."
"Went for a very natural look for the night."
"Love the details on these shoes."
"All of my Dior must haves!"
"When we pulled up to the event, they had us get out of the car and take these all-terrain vehicles up the rest of the way. It felt like I was on safari!"
"Walking into the show, I realized I forgot my invite at home! Then I remembered I took this photo and used it to find my seat."
"Got to hang with all my girls."
"Excited for the show to start! These tents were so chic and cozy."
"More views from the runway."
"Loved this look!"
It's almost like you were there.
Who's ready for a camping trip?