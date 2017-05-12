After facing backlash over a leaked scathing memo Steve Harvey sent to his staff, the talk show host was certainly not in the mood to celebrate.

He skipped his own wrap party in Chicago Thursday, a source told Page Six. Harvey has not commented. His syndicated daytime series The Steve Harvey Show ended its five-year run in the city that day. Harvey is launching a new show in Los Angeles this fall.

"Steve is not going to his own wrap party Thursday night," the source told Page Six. "After that memo, he'd be stood on his own in the corner. He used to be such a nice guy."

In the leaked memo, posted on Robert Feder's media blog Wednesday, Harvey had written to his staff, "There will be no more meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come into my dressing room unless invited."

"Do not open my dressing room door," he continued. "IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me."