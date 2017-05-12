It seems like Harry Connick Jr. is just like everybody else: The Harry host and former American Idol judge told E! News he was looking forward to the singing competition's series rebirth on ABC.
"I love American Idol," told E! News at the premiere of HBO's Wizard of Lies. "I had a great time doing it. I think it's going to be great. I'm not sure how they're going to revamp or relaunch it, but whatever I do I'm sure it'll be great."
ABC announced it was reviving American Idol after rumors circulated that both NBC and Fox were interested in getting the series back on air. A host and judges will be announced at a later date. Ryan Seacrest is in talks to return as host.
"American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it," Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney|ABC, said in a statement. "Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."
Michael Becker / FOX
Connick Jr. joined American Idol in season 12 and stayed on the judging panel alongside Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez until the end when the show wrapped in April 2016. Could we see him again when American Idol returns in 2018?
"I don't know, I haven't been asked and I haven't thought about it," he said. "I've been so busy with my show…we'll see what happens in the future."
Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, was renewed for a second season in March 2017. He's welcomed a variety of guests over the last season, but there are still two who are tops when it comes to "dream guest."
"I think it's a toss-up between Tina Turner and Dick Van Dyke," Connick Jr. told us. "I'll take either one of them. Yeah, that'd be pretty cool."
The second season kicks off this fall.
"It's one of the greatest things I've ever done," he said. "I'm having a ball."