It seems like Harry Connick Jr. is just like everybody else: The Harry host and former American Idol judge told E! News he was looking forward to the singing competition's series rebirth on ABC.

"I love American Idol," told E! News at the premiere of HBO's Wizard of Lies. "I had a great time doing it. I think it's going to be great. I'm not sure how they're going to revamp or relaunch it, but whatever I do I'm sure it'll be great."