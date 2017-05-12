Bella Hadid Just Brought This '90s Hairstyle Back

You're just a couple of clips away from It Girl status hair!

Ready to bring the '90s back? Check out our picks of the best hair clips, so you can put your twist on Bella's hairstyle!

If Bella's hair didn't take you back in time, her outfit certainly will. Her black cardigan with fur trims, leather skirt and black heels could easily be an ensemble from the cult classic Clueless (think: Amber's style). It's glamorous and youthful—perfect for any It Girl. Whether you grew up in the '90s or not, this style is back and better than ever, so take note.

The long bob is a semi-new look for the model. She revealed her new cut at the Met Gala , thanks to celebrity hairstylists Ward Stegerhoek and Jen Atkin . The shoulder-length cut is a recent trend on the red carpet, with Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez also wearing the style. Why you ask? Paired with a defined part, the look frames the face in a flattering manner and never appears overdone. Bella's pinned bob is a prime example.

The model was photographed in the streets of London in a look that screams '90s fashion. With a deep middle part, held by two long hair pins, this hairstyle shines light on a look that we haven't seen since the days of 10 Things I Hate About You, and we're here for it. It's adorable, chic and super easy to recreate. All you need is the perfect part, matching barrettes and a curling iron to add a bump to the ends.

Bella Hadid 's pinned hairstyle is taking us way back.

