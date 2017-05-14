American Idol Revival vs. The Voice: Everything We Know About the Singing Shows' Competition for Judges
It's not always easy mixing business and pleasure.
What Happens at The Abbey co-stars and couple Cory Zwierzynski and Murray Swanby know what that's like and chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles ahead of tonight's premiere about the downsides of dating someone at work.
"It's difficult," bartender Cory confessed. "Say, if I'm mad at him one night, and it's on a Friday night, I have to see the bitch walk across my bar every day." LOL!
As viewers will see on the upcoming show, Murray's flirtatious nature also causes major fireworks between the couple. "I probably flirt more," the VIP host said, explaining, "I come off as flirty, not that I flirt more. But he's also more jealous!"
But in Murray's defense, his playful behavior also helps him on the job.
"You have to have some sort of charisma and charm talking to people," he shared. "I definitely think you have to be that likeable personality and be able to charm people when you talk to them."
The two Abbey employees also discussed how the dynamic cast disconnects their work lives at the bar from their crazy, personal lives.
"Work is a separate environment," Murray explained. "People aren't drinking at work, so our emotions aren't as escalated as you see when we're out living our own normal, personal lives, when we're all hanging out together. You know, we all party together, and we all like to hang out outside of work, and in that setting I think everybody is more themselves. When we get to work, we always take it a little professional. We don't have as many of the fights at work."
For more from Cory and Murray, including their craziest moments at The Abbey, watch their exclusive interview above!
