It's not always easy mixing business and pleasure.

What Happens at The Abbey co-stars and couple Cory Zwierzynski and Murray Swanby know what that's like and chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles ahead of tonight's premiere about the downsides of dating someone at work.

"It's difficult," bartender Cory confessed. "Say, if I'm mad at him one night, and it's on a Friday night, I have to see the bitch walk across my bar every day." LOL!

As viewers will see on the upcoming show, Murray's flirtatious nature also causes major fireworks between the couple. "I probably flirt more," the VIP host said, explaining, "I come off as flirty, not that I flirt more. But he's also more jealous!"

But in Murray's defense, his playful behavior also helps him on the job.