Aaron Hernandez's fiancée initially did not believe reports that said the NFL star was found dead in prison.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, with the former New England Patriots player, broke her silence about his suicide on an episode of Dr. Phil that is set to air in two parts on May 15 and May 16.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for murdering acquaintance Odin Lloyd when he was found to have hanged himself in his prison cell.

"I got a call at 5:27 a.m. in the morning from some official at [the] prison and he informed me, informed me that indeed Aaron was deceased and at first I thought it was a hoax," a tearful Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil McGraw in an excerpt from his interview released this week. " I thought that this was some cruel person, that it was a cruel person playing a trick on me."

"I felt like we were looking so bright," she added. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction."