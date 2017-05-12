Lauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls, Not Getting Murdered & Alexis Bledel's "Fantastic" Handmaid's Tale Role
Jerry O'Connell is admittedly a little bummed that he didn't get the co-hosting job with Kelly Ripa, but he wasn't surprised.
The actor sat down on KTLA and revealed that he knew he wasn't going to land the gig even before Ryan Seacrest was named co-host. Still, he has nothing but kind words for the Live! show, Seacrest and Ripa, too.
"I co-hosted the Live! With Kelly, now Live! With Kelly and Ryan show… I love her. It's just, there's really nothing like it. It just happens right there. The prep time is not a lot," he said. "There's something super fun about it, and I've said it before and I'll say it again, doing it with her, Kelly's the best!"
He also had nothing put positive things to say about Seacrest.
"I just left my house, I've been crying the entire time," he joked about finding out Seacrest had got the job over him. "He's great. He's an old friend of all of ours. He's been around here a million times. I know him, and he's great for that job."
Like we said before, though, O'Connell was aware that he was out before the announcement.
"I knew. I did know," he dished. "It is a little scary because you know some secret information, like stock holders and the decisions that people of power have made."
And yet, O'Connell noted that still, "Like a weird ex, I watch them every morning! It's like stalking your exes' Facebook page!"
Moving forward, O'Connell revealed his hopes to work on his own show one day.
"I enjoy it. I realize there are very hard jobs out there…but it's such a fun job," he explained. "It's just such a fun thing to do. It's fun to come out and have such a good time."