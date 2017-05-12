Jerry O'Connell is admittedly a little bummed that he didn't get the co-hosting job with Kelly Ripa, but he wasn't surprised.

The actor sat down on KTLA and revealed that he knew he wasn't going to land the gig even before Ryan Seacrest was named co-host. Still, he has nothing but kind words for the Live! show, Seacrest and Ripa, too.

"I co-hosted the Live! With Kelly, now Live! With Kelly and Ryan show… I love her. It's just, there's really nothing like it. It just happens right there. The prep time is not a lot," he said. "There's something super fun about it, and I've said it before and I'll say it again, doing it with her, Kelly's the best!"