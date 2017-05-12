Lauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls, Not Getting Murdered & Alexis Bledel's "Fantastic" Handmaid's Tale Role
Think back to when you were 14 or 15 and you were trusted with the greatest secret of all. Whatever it was, it was a big, and you probably slipped and told someone at one point. Now imagine you're one of the 14 or 15 year old stars of Stranger Things and you were trusted with the big secrets of the Netflix drama. Keeping secrets can be hard.
"I think I might have accidentally spoiled the end of the first season to one of my friends because I didn't know it would be that big and it was in like June or something, a month before it came out," Finn Wolfhard told E! News at Netflix's FYSee event.
Netflix
"Oh yeah, I spoiled the ending too," Caleb McLaughlin said. "I was like, ‘Will is going to…'"
Stranger Things will return this October for a second season. Things pick up one year after the events of the first season with the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana attempting to return to normal life. In the trailer, viewers see the kids celebrating Halloween (as Ghostbusters) and get a taste of things to come, things that appear to be much bigger than the Demogorgon villain from the Upside Down that plagued them during the first season.
"I think it's more than just a monster," Wolfhard teased about what viewers glimpsed in the trailer.
And what hashtag would Wolfhard, McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp use to sum up the new season? Click play on the video up top to hear.
Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Bown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Joe Keery.