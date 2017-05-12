Think back to when you were 14 or 15 and you were trusted with the greatest secret of all. Whatever it was, it was a big, and you probably slipped and told someone at one point. Now imagine you're one of the 14 or 15 year old stars of Stranger Things and you were trusted with the big secrets of the Netflix drama. Keeping secrets can be hard.

"I think I might have accidentally spoiled the end of the first season to one of my friends because I didn't know it would be that big and it was in like June or something, a month before it came out," Finn Wolfhard told E! News at Netflix's FYSee event.