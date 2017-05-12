Say what?

Funnyman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hottie Chris Pratt always did have a way with words. So Ellen DeGeneres put that to the test on her show Friday by having the actor play a game of Speak Out, in which he has to say things with a dental mouth opener in his mouth and she has to guess them.

"You know, bosses love free doughnuts," he said with the device.

It took a few moments for DeGeneres to guess what he said.

"Yeah they do," he added.

Things then took a turn for the naughty. Pratt and DeGeneres both later lost it laughing while reading a rather suggestive phrase.