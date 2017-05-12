Chris Pratt Plays Speak Out on Ellen and Things Take a Turn for the Naughty

Say what?

Funnyman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hottie Chris Pratt always did have a way with words. So Ellen DeGeneres put that to the test on her show Friday by having the actor play a game of Speak Out, in which he has to say things with a dental mouth opener in his mouth and she has to guess them.

"You know, bosses love free doughnuts," he said with the device.

It took a few moments for DeGeneres to guess what he said.

"Yeah they do," he added.

Things then took a turn for the naughty. Pratt and DeGeneres both later lost it laughing while reading a rather suggestive phrase.

During the show, DeGeneres praised Pratt for his movie success as well as his achievement of having his Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord appear on bags of Doritos and Skittles.

The actor, who is known for his popular What's My Snack? Instagram videos, beamed with pride.

"It's such a cruel twist of fate that I don't get to eat any of this stuff," he said. "I've never wanted to have Doritos more and I'm on 'em and I can't eat 'em."

Pratt is currently working on Jurassic World 2 and has to eat healthy.

"If I am left to my own devices...you know like if you accidentally dump a whole jar of goldfish food in with the fish, it'll die, it'll like eat all of it, it won't know when to stop? That's me. If I get trapped in a Sizzler for a weekend, I'd be a goner."

