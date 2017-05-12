David Becker/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
David Becker/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
And your 2017 Billboard Music Awards hosts are...Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris!
ABC confirmed the actress and the rapper will hit the stage together at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to MC the big night, which will feature many of music's biggest names.
The show will mark Ludacris' fourth time hosting, so he'll definitely be able to hand over some tips for Hudgens, who will take the mic for the very first time.
Both hosts took to their social media accounts to announce the news. Hudgens shared a promotional video, writing, "I'm so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!"
Ludacris shared a similar video with the caption, "I'M BACK FOR YEAR NUMBER 4 so I must be doing something right! Hosting the @BBMAs with my girl @VanessaHudgens this year! Don't miss it, LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. #BBMAs."
Meanwhile, Jessie James Decker, Chris Daughtry, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Laura Marano and Sway are set to host the official pre-show of the 2017 BBMAs, live from the magenta carpet.
The impressive list of hosts will join what's already an exciting group of celebs who are set to perform, including: Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Cher, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers.
The Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.