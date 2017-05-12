And your 2017 Billboard Music Awards hosts are...Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris!

ABC confirmed the actress and the rapper will hit the stage together at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to MC the big night, which will feature many of music's biggest names.

The show will mark Ludacris' fourth time hosting, so he'll definitely be able to hand over some tips for Hudgens, who will take the mic for the very first time.

Both hosts took to their social media accounts to announce the news. Hudgens shared a promotional video, writing, "I'm so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!"